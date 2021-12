New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday announced a blanket Covid-19 vaccine mandate for the private sector in the United States' biggest city, starting from late December. The order goes further than a nationwide mandate set by President Joe Biden for companies with more than 100 employees to vaccinate workers by January 4 that has been stalled by court suspensions. "As of today we are going to announce a first-in-the-nation measure -- our health commissioner will announce a vaccine mandate for private sector employers across the board," de Blasio said on MSNBC, adding that it would take effect December 27. Vaccine mandates have a long history in the United States but have generally been issued by cities or states.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO