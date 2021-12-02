Fair Oaks Ranch School unveils new playground

Nowadays we just tear houses down when we need space. But early in the 20th Century, they were more apt to be moved!. In last month's BEE, I mentioned my surprise at the number of houses in the Sellwood-Westmoreland neighborhood that have been moved. Sometimes the owner sold when his property was redeveloped, which was the case with the Watson house on Tacoma Street (to make a parking lot for a church); the Priest's House at St. Agatha's (for a parish community building); the Methodist Chapel (to make way for a larger church) "“ and, in Westmoreland, for the expansion of a bank parking lot. But I was unprepared for the clearance of entire block "“ 18 houses! "“ in 1925, to provide a playground for the students of Sellwood School. It should be noted that, at the time, the school was a Kindergarten through 8th Grade institution, whose 777 students all lived in the immediate neighborhood. The children in the area north of Malden attended Llewellyn School, which in 1928 enrolled 450 pupils. In 1975 Sellwood became a middle school, covering grades 6-8, but drawing its "junior high" population from Lewis, Duniway, and Llewellyn Elementary Schools.

