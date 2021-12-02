Fair Oaks Ranch School unveils new playground

On the 20th anniversary of Fair Oaks Ranch Community School, students rushed over to play on the newly unveiled and inclusive playground after the ribbon-cutting ceremony was completed and recess began. Fair Oaks Ranch Principal Julie McBride, with Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi and board President...
Bundled up against the sharp November air, a handful of Centerville Elementary School students bounded across their brand-new playground. There weren’t any swings, slides or monkey bars in sight. In fact, their space was entirely two-dimensional. But the concrete beneath them was covered in vibrant, hand-painted designs — a giant rendering of the solar system, a dozen smiling animals in neat rows, a hopscotch course featuring basketball-sized ladybugs.
Children in Cedartown and Polk County have a new space to climb, slide and swing thanks to a special grant and the dedication of some local residents. A new playground structure was installed at Cedartown’s Bert Wood Park recently, with several community members and organizations answering the call to help with the build. The structure was purchased thanks in part to a special grant from KABOOM!, a national nonprofit that works to achieve playspace equity for kids.
The family and friends of Rowan Sweeney have partnered with Boardman Township Park to give a location to the playground that will memorialize Sweeney and give community members of all ages a place to gather. Rowan's Memorial Park is designed for anyone ages 2 to 92 and will feature a...
Christmas may have come a little early for Bellaire Elementary School. Students will soon enjoy a new structure and play area, as Bellaire Elementary will be getting a brand new playground next summer. The current structure was installed when the building was constructed in 2001. The area and equipment has received plenty of use, and officials believe it is time for an upgrade.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Schools Facilities Committee on Monday unveiled the conceptual design of the new Whittemore Park Middle School, which was later approved by the Horry County Schools board later that day. The committee believes the design is very functional and no space was wasted. The design will be 39 […]
Nowadays we just tear houses down when we need space. But early in the 20th Century, they were more apt to be moved!. In last month's BEE, I mentioned my surprise at the number of houses in the Sellwood-Westmoreland neighborhood that have been moved. Sometimes the owner sold when his property was redeveloped, which was the case with the Watson house on Tacoma Street (to make a parking lot for a church); the Priest's House at St. Agatha's (for a parish community building); the Methodist Chapel (to make way for a larger church) "“ and, in Westmoreland, for the expansion of a bank parking lot. But I was unprepared for the clearance of entire block "“ 18 houses! "“ in 1925, to provide a playground for the students of Sellwood School. It should be noted that, at the time, the school was a Kindergarten through 8th Grade institution, whose 777 students all lived in the immediate neighborhood. The children in the area north of Malden attended Llewellyn School, which in 1928 enrolled 450 pupils. In 1975 Sellwood became a middle school, covering grades 6-8, but drawing its "junior high" population from Lewis, Duniway, and Llewellyn Elementary Schools.
PATERSON — Shante Deal said her children usually got bored in recent years when she brought them to Roberto Clemente Park because there was no playground equipment.
“I’ve lived here for 10 years,” Deal said. “A long time ago the swings at this park were vandalized, and the only thing that remained were empty poles.”
...
The first phase of an initiative to open Buffalo Public Schools playgrounds, fields and recreational facilities to the public during non-school hours includes 17 playgrounds, city officials said. The 17 playgrounds were the first to be picked because they are well-kept, have no immediate scheduled upgrades and are in neighborhoods...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y -- A groundbreaking event this week marked a new playground coming to PS 45, West Brighton, which will bear the names of FDNY Capt. John R. Fischer and Firefighter Michael C. Fiore, both of whom lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks while trying to rescue people from the World Trade Center.
The truancy rate at Oak Ridge Elementary School rose to 0.1 percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Illinois Business Daily analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 95 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent...
MARS HILL — "This is what happens when you get the whole community together," said County Commissioner Michael Garrison, who was one of more than 15 community volunteers assisting with the installation of Mars Hill Elementary's two new playgrounds Nov. 17. The Mars Hill project was part of Madison County...
This week marks the one year anniversary of the extreme weather event in Haines that resulted in the deadly landslide and storm damage to dozens of homes and businesses. There are several memorial projects planned to commemorate the disaster and honor all those impacted, including a playground project at the Haines school. KHNS’ Corinne Smith reports.
We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. VCS Hosts Westside School Choice Fair on Tuesday, November 30th, 5:30-7:00 p.m. After a successful eastside School Choice Fair, Volusia County Schools is hosting its westside School Choice...
A new playground is headed for Millbrae’s Central Park, to be complete with teeter-totters, slides, swings, climbing structures and other equipment. The playground will be appropriate for people of all ages and abilities, said David Yosso, owner of Specified Play Equipment, which will provide the structures. The playground, he said, will be able to accommodate 240 people.
A Cody man is progressing with a plan to build a new playground in town after taking inspiration from his children. Tim Poley came up with the idea while taking his children around to a number of Cody’s parks. He saw the worn out playground at the softball complex on...
On November 29, 2021, Safer Dallas Better Dallas led the Scholastic Book Fair with the help of AT&T, the Dallas Independent School District, and the Dallas Police Department. AT&T once again showed its commitment to the community by sponsoring the Scholastic Book Fair allowing Chief Garcia and his team to deliver wrapped books to all the students of John Neely Bryan Elementary School.
At the Common Ground Playground in Mason’s Makino Park, children swing, climb, and whirl on a variety of brightly colored play structures. Not so unusual. But look closer, and you’ll see something special. That extra big swing allows friends to swing together, face to face. The blue Sway Fun glider is wheelchair-accessible. This inclusive playground provides fun for all children.
For those who grew up in Lawrence in the 1970s or ’80s and remember the excitement — and perhaps a bit of trepidation — that came with ascending the ladder of the multi-tiered metal rocket ship at Broken Arrow Park, its new playground equipment may look familiar. Broken Arrow Park...
Dothan City Schools students have been busy researching, experimenting, testing, and inventing projects for science fairs and having fun in the process. Since 2015, DCS and Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM) have partnered together with a mentor program for students to support science fair initiatives for schools in the district.
Comments / 0