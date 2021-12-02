ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart boys’ cross-country competes in state finals meet

By Ryan Menzie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hart Indians boys’ cross-country team represented the Foothill League as the only team to qualify and compete in the state finals meet on Saturday at Woodward Park, in Clovis. The Indians finished 11th overall as a team in the Division 2 race with a team time of 1:22:14,...

