The Los Angeles Rams defense have had a rough three weeks. As a defense they had not given up more than 24 points to opposing offenses up until Week 8. Since then, the Los Angeles Rams have allowed an average of 31.6 points in their last three losses. Without diving into the reasons behind those losses, the Los Angeles Rams can move forward this week with a possible “get right” game against the Jaguars at home on Sunday afternoon. And while wins are decided by a total team effort, the defense needs to get back to the 15.3 point average the Rams defense were allowing during their seven wins this season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO