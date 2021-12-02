ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravalli County, MT

Ravalli County man dies in hunting accident

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ROaYl_0dBipgW200

A 21-year-old Ravalli County man was the victim of a fatal hunting accident in the West Fork area Sunday morning.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says deputies responded after being notified by citizens who found the Conner man near a trailhead.

Holton said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, due to an apparent single gunshot wound.

Holton added the investigation is still underway, but at this point, there is nothing to indicate the incident was anything other than an accident.

The victim was hunting alone, and there is no evidence any other people were involved.

The victim's name is not being released until the family has time to contact relatives and friends.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Accidents
County
Ravalli County, MT
Ravalli County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Ravalli County, MT
Accidents
City
Conner, MT
Q2 News

Billings man hits dog, rolls car, dies in crash

A 25-year-old Billings man died in a rollover crash after hitting a dog north of Shepherd Thursday morning. The man was headed east on Mailbox Road near the intersection with Mica Road just after 11 a.m. when he hit a dog in his Audi QTO, the Montana Highway Patrol said in a report released Friday.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fork#Accident
Q2 News

Pedestrian struck and killed in Billings

A 59-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Midland Road in Billings near the I-90 exit Wednesday night, according to Billings police. The man was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Midland Road at the 5400 block just after 5 p.m., and he died at the scene.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Q2 News

Billings truck driver injured in Idaho crash

A Billings truck driver was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on the Idaho panhandle, according to the Idaho State Police. The 74-year-old man was driving a propane truck east on Highway 12 between Syringa and Kooskia when he rounded a corner, lost control, tipped over and slid down an embankment, police said.
IDAHO STATE
Q2 News

Q2 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy