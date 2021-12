COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a video sent to KRDO by a frustrated Vista Ridge parent, a student is seen being beaten by another classmate while in a defenseless position. This video is one of many circulating on social media platforms, prompting a shut down of Vista Ridge classes on Monday. Brittney told KRDO The post Graphic video shows Vista Ridge student beaten by classmate on campus appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO