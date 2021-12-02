U.S. Department of Education approves use of American Rescue Plan to support K-12 schools and students, distributes remaining $618 million to state
The U.S. Department of Education (Department) announced the approval of Washington’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plans and distributed remaining ARP ESSER funds to the state. Washington’s plan details how the state is using and plans to use ARP ESSER funds to sustain the safe...northdallasgazette.com
Comments / 0