U.S. Department of Education approves use of American Rescue Plan to support K-12 schools and students, distributes remaining $618 million to state

The K-State Department of Agricultural Economics has surpassed its 2 million dollar fundraising goal for the Barry Flinchbaugh Chair in Agricultural Economics. This chair will help contribute to food and agricultural policy across the state and nation in honor of the late Flinchbaugh, who according to current department head Allen Featherstone, dreamed of endowing a chair to build upon the national and state legacy he helped establish. Flinchbaugh died in 2020.

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO