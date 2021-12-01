ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar
 5 days ago
The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night in downtown Indianapolis, and they have announced their starting lineup for the game.

The full lineup for the Pacers can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

After having Myles Turner out with an illness against the Minnesota Timberwolves, they will have their star center back in the lineup against the Hawks.

The Hawks come into the game with an 11-10 record, while the Pacers are 9-13.

