Philadelphia, New York market TV stations pull ‘Oz’ show as host runs for Senate

Bethlehem City Councilman Bryan Callahan has less than a month remaining in his term, but his behavior at this week’s city council meeting suggests he has no intention of going out gracefully. Despite losing the council seat in May’s Democratic primary, Callahan has remained a strong voice in the ongoing debate about spending in the city. We applaud him for that. However, at times his remarks from the dais have devolved into something that would be considered distasteful coming from any elected official, let alone a lame duck on his way out. At one point during Tuesday’s meeting, Callahan suggested that money be pulled from council’s health insurance plan to pay out bonuses to certain employees in the city’s health bureau. There’s nothing wrong with that suggestion, but he crossed a line when he then started going around the room saying who has coverage through their work or spouse. This was part of a bigger discussion over 2022 expenditures. While Callahan has every right to weigh in on those expenditures, he shouldn’t be publicly divulging personal information about his colleague’s families. We hope Callahan stays engaged as a private citizen but learns to do so without resorting to these kinds of tactics to get his point across.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO