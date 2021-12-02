ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

Philadelphia, New York market TV stations pull ‘Oz’ show as host runs for Senate

By The Associated Press
LehighValleyLive.com
 5 days ago
TV stations in Philadelphia, New York City and Cleveland said Wednesday that they are taking down the “Dr. Oz Show,” now that the show’s host, Mehmet Oz, has formally become a candidate for U.S. Senate. The stations were compelled by the Federal Communications Commission’s “equal time”...

Important COVID-19 barometer shows worsening outlook for Pa.

Pennsylvania’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests reached 15.3% during the seven days ending Thursday, more than triple the level considered evidence of significant spread. The rate is up from 12.1% the previous week and about 8% a few weeks ago. It had dropped to slightly more than 1% during the summer and before the months-long surge being fueled by the more contagious delta variant. Scientists say more than 5% of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is a sign of significant spread.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Government
Veto of ‘Constitutional carry’ gun bill was the right call for Black Pennsylvanians | Opinion

Last month, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives debated a bill that ultimately was passed but will be vetoed by Gov. Wolf, thankfully. Senate Bill 565 would make Pennsylvania a permitless carry state, meaning you would not need a concealed carry permit across the Commonwealth, or a permit to carry - open or concealed - in Philadelphia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Success of Land of Make Believe shows there’s still hope for Bushkill Park | Turkeys & Trophies

Bethlehem City Councilman Bryan Callahan has less than a month remaining in his term, but his behavior at this week’s city council meeting suggests he has no intention of going out gracefully. Despite losing the council seat in May’s Democratic primary, Callahan has remained a strong voice in the ongoing debate about spending in the city. We applaud him for that. However, at times his remarks from the dais have devolved into something that would be considered distasteful coming from any elected official, let alone a lame duck on his way out. At one point during Tuesday’s meeting, Callahan suggested that money be pulled from council’s health insurance plan to pay out bonuses to certain employees in the city’s health bureau. There’s nothing wrong with that suggestion, but he crossed a line when he then started going around the room saying who has coverage through their work or spouse. This was part of a bigger discussion over 2022 expenditures. While Callahan has every right to weigh in on those expenditures, he shouldn’t be publicly divulging personal information about his colleague’s families. We hope Callahan stays engaged as a private citizen but learns to do so without resorting to these kinds of tactics to get his point across.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

