ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Japanese shares fall on Omicron, Fed worries

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell in early trade on Thursday hit by worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant and a hawkish tilt at the U.S. Federal Reserve, but pared most of these losses on bargain-hunting in quality stocks.

At 0045 GMT, the Nikkei average (.N225) were down 0.54% at 27,780.02, after falling as much as 1.04% earlier.

The broader Topix (.TOPX) shed 0.40% to 1,929.43 but hovered above Wednesday's three-month intraday low of 1,914.93.

Investors fretted over economic damages from the Omicron coronavirus variant, with the United States becoming the latest country to report a case. read more

"The market is reacting a bit emotionally to... Omicron. Yesterday, U.S. stocks fell when the market heard about just one person getting it in the U.S., as if that is more important than 534,000 people getting jobs according to ADP report," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"But at current market levels, long-only investors are ready to buy stocks that have good prospects," he said.

Another headwind was after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that policymakers will discuss an earlier end to the central bank's stimulus. read more

Airline shares got a fresh blow after they suspended new reservations for international flights to Japan until the end of December at the government's request. read more

Japan Airlines (9201.T) fell 2.7%, while ANA Holdings (9202.T) lost 1.5%.

Train operators sagged, with East Japan Railway losing 2.6% and Keisei Electric Railway (9009.T) falling 2.0% to a one-year low.

Mitsubishi Chemical (4188.T) sank 8.9% after investors gave a cold shoulder to its plan to spin off its petrochemical and carbon operations. read more

On the other hand, defensive shares such as drugmakers and some growth-oriented stocks attracted bargain-hunting.

Ono Pharmaceutical (4528.T) rose 2.4%, while Astellas Pharma (4503.T) gained 1.7%.

Industrial automation system maker SMC (6273.T) rose 1.1%, while bicycle maker Shimano (7309.T) jumped 2.6%.

Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rose 1.11% to $3,427.37 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $345.71 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures edge up, even as dollar, yields inch higher

Gold futures were rising slightly on Tuesday, but a rally in global stocks, an advance in Treasury yields and a firming dollar may cap the move for the precious commodity. was trading $4.50, or 0.3%, higher at $1,784 an ounce, after the yellow metal on Monday lost 0.3%. Treasury yields...
MARKETS
Reuters

BoE rate hike plan up in the air again due to Omicron risks

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of England may hold off again next week on becoming the world's first big central bank to raise interest rates from their pandemic lows, due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The BoE wrong-footed many investors a month ago...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Energy stocks drive Australia shares higher as Omicron worries abate

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, powered by gains in energy stocks after oil prices climbed overnight on hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a less damaging economic impact if its symptoms proved mostly mild. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.7% at 7,292.0 by...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks rally as tech takes its turn

Dec 7 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS RALLY AS TECH TAKES ITS TURN (0954 EST/1454 GMT) Wall Street's main indexes are sharply higher in early trade on Tuesday...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher as virus fears ease

Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday as anxiety about the coronavirus's latest variant eased.Shanghai Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices gained for a second day.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.2% after the chief White House medical adviser said the omicron variant might be less dangerous. That might allow travel and business restrictions to ease.Reports from South Africa where omicron first was spotted, that hospitals haven't been overwhelmed “is fueling some optimism” among traders who sold earlier, said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1% to 3,593.73...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU Prices Coiling for Potential Move on US Inflation Data?

Gold, CPI, Inflation, Breakeven Rates, Technical Forecast – Talking Points. Gold traders eye US consumer price index data this week. Inflation expectations still down across breakeven rates. XAU/USD volatility cools as 9-day EMA pressures bulls. The price of gold shifted lower into Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific trading session as broader market volatility...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Japan Airlines#Japanese#The U S Federal Reserve#Topix#Topx#Adp#Fed Chair#Airline#Ana Holdings#Keisei Electric Railway#Mitsubishi Chemical
Reuters

Sterling remains near 2021 lows with rate hike bets in doubt

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sterling was pinned near 2021 lows against the U.S. dollar while it drifted higher against the euro on Tuesday thanks to a broadly sturdy greenback and growing expectations that the Bank of England will keep interest rates unchanged next week. In a research note late on...
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 2.23% to $162.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.98 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Dow stages nearly 650-point rally for best day since March as Fauci comments deliver dose of bullishness to Wall St.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its best daily gain since early March as investors turned more bullish on Monday, following last week's volatile stretch that had been sparked by concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Fears of a policy error by the Federal Reserve also have been making investors uneasy. On Monday, the Dow (DJIA) closed up 1.9% or about 647 points, to reach 35,227, powered by gains in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) while the S&P 500 index (SPX) closed up 1.2% to reach 4,591 and the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) advanced 0.9% to end at around 15,225. The more upbeat trading in stocks came as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.'s leading specialist in infectious diseases, offered encouraging comments on the outlook of the omicron variant over the weekend. Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" that early reports about the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus suggest it might be less severe than initially feared. Shares of vaccine maker Moderna (MRNA) meanwhile, ended down more than 13%.
STOCKS
New York Post

Dow jumps more than 700 points as stocks swing wildly amid Omicron threat

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 700 points on Monday as stocks continued to swing wildly by the day amid the uncertain threat of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Dow was last seen surging 734 points, or more than 2.1 percent higher, at 35,315 as investors...
STOCKS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as risk appetite grows

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose for a second straight day on Tuesday as receding concerns over the newly discovered Omicron COVID-19 variant boosted risk appetite. British drugmaker GSK said on Tuesday its antibody-based COVID-19 therapy with U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology is effective...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Gold ends lower Monday as inflation, Fed interest-rate outlook remain in focus

This picture taken on November 8, 2020 shows a jewellery craftsman cleaning gold rings at the Makmur Gold workshop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia's Kelantan state. - Demand for the safe-haven commodity has soared in Malaysia during the coronavirus pandemic and it is not only professional investors who are cashing in, but small businesses too. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH Health-virus-Malaysia-economy-gold, FOCUS by Patrick Lee (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images) By mohd rasfan/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images METALS STOCKS.
BUSINESS
Reuters

As U.S. short-term rates rise, fund managers see some opportunities

(Reuters) - With the Federal Reserve likely to accelerate the removal of its unprecedented stimulus, some short-term rates have moved higher and offered money fund managers rare opportunities to generate yield. For example, three-month commercial paper rates that financial companies use to fund short-term cash flows, have jumped to 17...
MARKETS
Reuters

Big Tech, chipmakers power Nasdaq as Omicron worries subside

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq rallied more than 2% on Tuesday as technology firms bounced back on easing concerns around the Omicron variant, while Intel jumped after plans to take its self-driving car unit public. Investors cheered the chip giant's (INTC.O) decision to list Mobileye in the United States...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

240K+
Followers
250K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy