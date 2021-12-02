SEE IT: Pro-choice protesters pop 'abortion pills' during SCOTUS demonstration

P rotesters in support of abortion rights loudly and proudly celebrated abortion during a protest at the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.

A group of protesters were captured on video chanting " abortion pills forever" while smiling and holding a large black sign which read, "We Are Taking Abortion Pills Forever."

ABORTION BANS ARE RACIST': ACTIVISTS PROTEST DOBBS SUPREME COURT CASE



Another angle of the group shows them chanting, "Abortion pills are in our hands, and we won't stop."



Journalist Drew Hernandez commented on the protesters, calling them a "death cult."

"DEATH CULT: Ecstatic pro-baby murder activists take abortion pills in jubilation outside SCOTUS in DC in front of a banner that says 'we are taking abortion pills FOREVER.' This is what a death cult looks like," Hernandez tweeted along with the clip of the group.



Anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights demonstrators congregated outside of the Supreme Court, prompted by the beginning of the oral arguments for Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization , a case which many consider a landmark challenge to abortion rights in the United States.

Activists on both sides engaged in heated altercations, and 33 pro-abortion rights activists were arrested after blocking the street near the court.

