ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Partisan haggling and vaccine mandate fight threaten government funding deadline

By Susan Ferrechio
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKrnD_0dBimfF000


T he threat of a partial government shutdown loomed Wednesday thanks to party differences over extending federal funding and a GOP threat to slow down the legislation in protest of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

House Democrats abandoned tentative plans to take up a stopgap funding measure because Senate Democrats and Republicans had yet to agree to the terms of the extension.

PSAKI SLAMS REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS THREATENING SHUTDOWN OVER VACCINE MANDATES

A temporary funding measure runs out at midnight Dec. 3.

Democrats and Republicans in the Senate are close to a deal, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, told reporters Wednesday afternoon. But nothing was firm enough for the House to vote on Wednesday, delaying consideration for at least another day.

The extension is likely to carry temporary government funding into at least late January, which is the date Democrats are seeking. Republicans want the stopgap funds to last until Feb. 18. Lawmakers are also haggling over smaller funding provisions in the bill that would allow certain accounts to exceed 2021 funding levels mandated in the bill.

A bipartisan government funding deal could still face delays.

A group of Republicans wants to slow quick consideration of the measure in a bid to force the Biden administration to lift federal vaccine mandates.

The group, led by Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, is now under pressure from the rest of the GOP conference, who believe the Republican Party will be blamed for the shutdown.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has repeatedly pledged that Congress will keep funding flowing.

“Nobody should be concerned about a government shutdown,” McConnell said.

Lee is among a group of GOP senators who signed a Nov. 3 letter pledging to stand in the way of government funding unless the mandate is lifted.

“Please be advised that we will not support — and will use all means at our disposal to oppose — legislation that funds or in any way enables the enforcement of President Biden’s employer vaccine mandate,” the GOP senators warned in the letter. “Nor will we vote for or support cloture on any continuing resolution in the absence of language protecting Americans from this action. “

The letter was signed by 15 senators, including Sens. Mike Braun of Indiana, Jim Risch of Idaho, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida, and Ted Cruz of Texas.

But Republicans can only slow down the measure by a few days, perhaps partially shuttering the government over the weekend or early into next week.

But GOP leaders are eager to avoid the inevitable headlines declaring a Republican-provoked shutdown and are pressuring Republicans against blocking quick passage of government funding to avoid missing Friday’s deadline.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Biden’s vaccine mandate has been hung up by court challenges and the administration has suspended enforcement for private businesses.

But the GOP effort to undo the mandate comes amid escalating fears over omicron, a new COVID-19 variant that may be more transmissible. Health officials announced the first U.S. case of omicron in California on Wednesday.

A group of House Republicans is pushing its Senate GOP colleagues to keep up the fight against mandates.

House Republicans, however, have no leverage to stop a funding bill in the House because rules allow the Democratic majority to pass it quickly.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, told reporters the two parties are negotiating the terms of the temporary funding.

On the Senate floor, he warned GOP lawmakers against delaying the bill.

“If every member of this chamber used the threat of a shutdown to secure concessions on their own interests, that would lead to chaos for the millions and millions of Americans who rely on a functioning government,” Schumer said. “So I urge those Republicans who are thinking of poisoning this entire process for their own items to take a step back. There are other arenas and opportunities to have a debate.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Utah State
The Independent

Republicans go all-in against vaccine mandates

Every Senate Republican and nearly all House Republicans are unifying in opposition to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, which requires large companies to ensure their staff is vaccinated against the coronavirus or that they undergo weekly testing. More than 200 House Republicans have co-sponsored a resolution to essentially block Mr Biden’s executive order, which has been tied up in the courts. The effort unites various wings of the Republican caucus after months of internecine feuds. Republicans have been particularly at each other’s throats since the Capitol insurrection, which led to 11 Republicans voting for former president Donald Trump’s impeachment, then...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jim Risch
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Mike Braun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Leaders#Senate Democrats#Gop#House#Republicans#The Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

Congress hatches novel plan to lift debt ceiling with only Democratic votes

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders are hatching a complicated plan to lift the debt limit this month with only Democratic votes in the Senate, three sources told NBC News. The strategy, still in its early stages, is a product of negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that also involves passing a massive defense policy bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

GOP senator is 'perfectly comfortable' criminalizing abortion

In March 2016, before he'd wrapped up the Republican Party's presidential nomination, Donald Trump was eager to convince his party's base that he was no longer a proponent of abortion rights. To this end, the then-candidate appeared on MSNBC and raised the prospect of not only banning abortion, but also criminalizing efforts to terminate unwanted pregnancies.
POTUS
SFGate

Senate revs up work on $2 trillion spending proposal

WASHINGTON - Senate Democrats are aiming to vote and approve a roughly $2 trillion package to overhaul the nation's health care, education, climate, immigration and tax laws before Christmas, hoping to muscle through a jam-packed schedule to deliver the remaining piece of President Biden's economic agenda. Writing to lawmakers on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
183K+
Followers
56K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy