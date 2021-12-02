Man tells judge he is guilty of 61 porn charges

The 38-year-old woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison for beating a family friend’s 15-month-old baby to death last year. Investigators asked her about the child’s bruising and she reportedly told them that the marks were the result of live saving measures she performed on the child. She later told them that she allegedly left the child unattended in the bath for up to two hours. But, an autopsy revealed that the child’s death was a homicide caused by blunt-force injuries that were found to be non-accidental and inflicted by another person.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 19 HOURS AGO