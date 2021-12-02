It would cost $50 billion to vaccinate the world, OECD says

Strong American export business caused a large drop in the US trade deficit last month, even as imports also rose, according to government data released Tuesday.
The gap between imports and exports of goods and services dropped 17.6 percent to $67.1 billion last month, bringing the trade deficit down from a record hit the month before, the Commerce Department reported.
Exports jumped $16.8 billion from September to $223.6 billion, while imports rose by a small $2.5 billion to $290.7 billion.
Sales of goods jumped the most with a $15.8 billion increase led by industrial supplies and materials, while services exports rose only $1 billion.
Comments / 0