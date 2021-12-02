It would cost $50 billion to vaccinate the world, OECD says

We don’t yet know how dangerous the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 will turn out to be. Early evidence suggests it may be more transmissible than other variants, and the World Health Organization has raised concerns about its potential to spark another global surge in infections. If currently available vaccines continue to protect us from severe disease and death, which seems likely at this stage, vaccinated people in developed countries should be able to breathe a sigh of relief. But with a yawning gap between vaccination rates in high- and low-income nations, Omicron could present a major problem for the world. It...

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO