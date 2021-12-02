Minor flooding still a possibility

Minor flooding remains possible Thursday as rain continues to funnel into area rivers.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Skagit River was forecast to crest at less than 2 inches over its 28-foot flood stage from Concrete to Mount Vernon, two primary sites where U.S. Geological Survey data is gathered.

That minor flooding could impact east Skagit County areas Thursday morning and west county areas into the evening, according to Northwest River Forecast Center projections.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the river had risen from about 26.6 feet at the start of the day to about 27.4 feet in the Concrete area, and had hovered about 27.4 feet throughout the day in the Mount Vernon area.

The forecast was updated in the afternoon to suggest a crest at 28.1 feet in Concrete and at 28.14 feet in Mount Vernon.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service lifted a flood watch for Skagit County but kept a flood warning in place because of additional anticipated rainfall.

“Rain will increase over the North Cascades later today and ... 1 to 1.5 inches is forecast by late tonight,” states the warning issued for Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon.