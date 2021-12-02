Report: Notre Dame set to hire new head football coach

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (WKBN) – Multiple published reports, including Bruce Feldman of the Athletic, say that Notre Dame is set to hire Marcus Freeman as the program’s new head football coach.

Freeman served as defensive coordinator for the Irish this season and replaces Brian Kelly who left to take the head coaching job at LSU.

Freeman played college football at Ohio State, where he was an All-Big 10 linebacker in 2007 and 2008.

Following a brief stint as a player in the NFL, he began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Buckeyes.

He later coached at Kent State and Purdue, where he eventually became co-defensive coordinator for the Boilermakers.

In 2017, he joined Luke Fickell as defensive coordinator at Cincinnati before eventually heading to South Bend prior to last season.

Notre Dame will open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at Ohio State.

