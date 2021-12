The Hillsboro FFA has started its annual poinsettia sale organized by the Greenhouse Management Class. In August, students worked very hard to plant 300 red poinsettias and 25 white poinsettias to have them ready for the holiday season. Students in the greenhouse class have been caring for and learning about these special plants since September. Each student is responsible for the care and management of specific poinsettias. The iconic Christmas flowers are now ready to share with the public.

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO