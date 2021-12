Requests are up along with health insurance and a few other line items as it’s time to start crunching the numbers for the 2022 Allen County budget. Commissioners are continuing to have budget discussions as they check their list more than twice. They have already had multiple meetings with department heads and elected officials to get a sense of what they need to run their offices. There are also increases in maintenance contracts, union contract negotiations, among others. Commissioners say that’s all a part of the budget process. 20-21’s budget was 29-point-9 million and the estimated budget at this point for 20-22 is 31-point-2-million.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO