Music

Emily Wolfe and Betcha and 90's Kids will perform at M-Shop this week

By Omar Waheed, omar.waheed@iowastatedaily.com
Iowa State Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Student Union Board (SUB) will host two concerts this week to offer students a last bit of entertainment before prep week. Emily Wolfe will be joined by Kiss the Tiger on Thursday, followed by Betcha and 90's Kids as a double headliner concert Saturday. Starting off with the...

