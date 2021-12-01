RED BAND AND GREEN BAND TRAILERS FOR THE SNYGG BROTHERS’ “MONSTERS IN THE CLOSET”

In just ten days, MacGruber is set to return after more than a decade away, and Peacock has released the first full trailer for the series, following on the heels of a previous extended clip that was framed as a jailhouse interview with the title character, played by Will Forte. Beware going in: this is a red band trailer and not safe for work, if you're one of those people who still leaves the house to work. An over-the-top parody of MacGyver, the series centers on a decorated veteran who faces extraordinary odds (and kills lots of bad guys) in the name of making the world a better place. An official poster for the series was also just released.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO