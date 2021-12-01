ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HB 1451: high priority

By Michael Bersin
showmeprogress.com
 5 days ago

Bill prefiling for the Missouri General Assembly session started today. One, addressing great matter of urgencey – at least for right wingnuts:. Designates January 12 each year as “Rush Limbaugh Day”. Sponsor: Billington, Hardy (152) Proposed...

HB 1457: You were expecting something else?

Bill prefiling for the Missouri General Assembly session started yesterday. Another bill, addressing a matter of great urgency for right wingnuts:. Prohibits the use of the 1619 Project initiative of the New York Times in the public schools of the state. Sponsor: Billington, Hardy (152) Proposed Effective Date: 8/28/2022. LR...
HB 1465: Freedumb!

Bill prefiling for the Missouri General Assembly session started on December 1st. Yet another bill, addressing a matter of great urgency for right wingnuts:. Sponsor: Schnelting, Adam (104) Proposed Effective Date: 8/28/2022. LR Number: 3629H.01I. Last Action: 12/01/2021 – Prefiled (H) Bill String: HB 1465. Next House Hearing: Hearing not...
HB 1625: “Bin Laden Determined to Strike in US”

The August 6, 2001 Presidential Daily Briefing (declassified excerpt) [pdf]. Bill prefiling for the Missouri General Assembly session started on December 1st. Yet another right wingnut bill proposing curricular micromanagement in public education:. Requires the provision of 9/11 instruction in public schools. Sponsor: Kelley, Ann (127) Proposed Effective Date: 8/28/2022.
Bemidji Pioneer

Bonding bill will be a high priority for organizations representing Minnesota cities in 2022 session

BEMIDJI -- The 2022 Minnesota legislative session is coming up fast and organizations representing communities across the state are zeroing in on a bonding bill. Bradley Peterson, executive director of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, said bonding legislation is a big-ticket item for the organization heading into the session. Peterson said the bonding bill is made even more important considering bills already passed by Congress.
HB 1560: How ironic

Wouldn’t it be easier to just send a press release?. Tom Lehrer did write a song. Designates September 28 as “National Good Neighbor Day” and the week of September 28 as “National Good Neighbor Week” in Missouri. Sponsor: Davidson, Bishop (130) Proposed Effective Date: 8/28/2022. LR Number: 3844H.01I. Last Action:...
HB 1543, HB 1544, HB 1624, HB 1670, HB 1686, HB 1768: What if they’re already dead?

From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC]:. Yet another host of bills, addressing a matter of great urgency for right wingnuts – the perpetuation of a deadly pandemic:. HB 1543Prohibits places of public accommodation from requiring vaccination against COVID-19 in order to access services. Sponsor: McGirl, Mike (118)
Commissioner Tryon’s Priorities For 2022

With 2022 almost here, I thought it would be a good time to provide Great Falls folks with a brief outline of what I, as a City Commissioner, consider to be two very important areas of focus in the coming year. First, I believe we need to make it a...
HB 1453, HB 1607, HB 1642, HB 1660: Cause

Bill prefiling for the Missouri General Assembly session started on December 1st. Prohibits an employer from terminating an employee for having a firearm in the employee’s vehicle on the employer’s premises. Sponsor: Billington, Hardy (152) Proposed Effective Date: 8/28/2022. LR Number: 3070H.01I. Last Action: 12/01/2021 – Prefiled (H) Bill String:...
HB 1722: Effect

“…a bleeding control kit be placed in each classroom of each school district’s school building and each charter school in an easily accessible location…”. There must be some commonplace threat. Or something. A bill, with the only possible right wingnut solution to a problem of their creation:. Requires bleeding control...
GRASSLEY COMMENTARY: Your priorities are our priorities

As I’m sure is the case for many of you, this fall has certainly kept me busy. Between my daughter Indee’s volleyball schedule (#RollBlue), special sessions, special elections and harvest, this fall has been passing by in the blink of an eye. Now, it’s almost December. And with harvest and...
HB 1634: forbidden fruit

Apparently books with ‘things’ in them and any discussion thereof are really scary. “…to ensure that the intellectual vitality of students and faculty is not infringed, the general assembly hereby enacts the following reform for history curricula used in schools and institutions of higher education in this state…”. Stack ’em...
Letter: Grateful for balancing priorities

I’m sharing my heartfelt thank-you to the Anchorage Assembly for passing the 2022 municipal budget on Nov. 23, with the community’s big alcohol tax priorities intact: protecting funds for prevention, early education and our new Mobile Crisis Team. Finding resources to restore proposed cuts while still balancing the operating budget for 2022 was not easy, and is very much appreciated.
Missouri’s biggest newspaper calls for US senator Josh Hawley to be investigated over possible role in Capitol riot

The largest newspaper in Missouri has called for one of the state’s US senators to be promptly investigated by a congressional panel over his alleged role in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.More than 10 months after the Senate ethics committee said it was to probe the actions of Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Texas’s Ted Cruz for their alleged encouragement to supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020  election, there has been little outward sign of progress.Several times, however, both Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley have defended their actions that day, with the Missouri senator...
Governor DeWine Signs HB 215, Four Other Bills

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he has signed five bills into law, including House Bill 215, also known as the “ Business Fairness Act.”. “Ohio took the lead nationwide in working with businesses and industry leaders to help develop safe workplace guidelines and keep Ohioans working during the pandemic,” said Governor DeWine. “House Bill 215 reflects that business and employers can safely operate during a health emergency and affirms my commitment to working collaboratively with Ohio businesses to keep our economy strong as we emerge from this pandemic.”
Kavanaugh, who reassured Susan Collins that Roe v. Wade was settled law, signals openness to overturning abortion decision

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday repeatedly indicated he would be open to overturning “settled law,” including Roe v. Wade, citing a long list of past Supreme Court cases that had been ruled against precedent. Those cases, Kavanaugh said, included Brown v. Board of Education, which outlawed...
January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
Gov. Cooper signs HB 91, NCHSAA must reach agreement with State Board of Education

Raleigh, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 91 on Tuesday, a bill that will require changes to the way high school sports are administered in North Carolina. Beginning next school year, any non-profit organization administering high school athletics for public schools in North Carolina must sign a memorandum of understanding with the State Board of Education and meet all criteria required by the board. That would include the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
