HB 1451: high priority

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he has signed five bills into law, including House Bill 215, also known as the “ Business Fairness Act.”. “Ohio took the lead nationwide in working with businesses and industry leaders to help develop safe workplace guidelines and keep Ohioans working during the pandemic,” said Governor DeWine. “House Bill 215 reflects that business and employers can safely operate during a health emergency and affirms my commitment to working collaboratively with Ohio businesses to keep our economy strong as we emerge from this pandemic.”
