ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rubicon, WI

Triple Springs Farms joins beef group

By Janet Ohlsson
Wiscnews.com
 6 days ago

Triple Springs Farm, Rubicon, is a new member of the American Angus Association...

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Biden-Putin square off for 2 hours as Ukraine tensions mount

WASHINGTON (AP) – Face to face for over two hours, President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin squared off in a secure video call Tuesday as the U.S. president put Moscow on notice that an invasion of Ukraine would bring enormous harm to the Russian economy. The highly anticipated call between the two leaders came amid growing worries by the U.S. and Western allies about Russia’s threat to its neighbor.
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Accuser testifies Ghislaine Maxwell told her she 'had a great body for Epstein and his friends.' She was 14.

(CNN) — Carolyn said she was just 14 years old when she began to go to Jeffrey Epstein's home in Palm Beach, Florida, two or three times per week in the early 2000s. On one visit, Carolyn was setting up a massage room for Epstein when his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell came into the room. Maxwell touched Carolyn's breasts, hips and butt, and commented that she "had a great body for Epstein and his friends," according to Carolyn.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel threatens Meadows with contempt

The leaders of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are vowing to launch criminal charges against Mark Meadows if he refuses to cooperate in the probe. Meadows, who was chief of staff to then-President Trump at the time of the violent siege, is scheduled to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Rubicon, WI
State
Missouri State
The Associated Press

Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected

Amazon Web Services suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, disrupting access to many popular sites. The company provides cloud computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press. Amazon said in a post an hour after the outage began that it had identified the root...
INTERNET
The Hill

Biden Supreme Court study panel unanimously approves final report

A bipartisan commission tasked by the White House with exploring possible Supreme Court reforms voted unanimously Tuesday to submit the group’s final report to President Biden . The 34-member group sounded a neutral tone across its report's nearly 300 pages, referencing “profound disagreement” over a controversial proposal to expand the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#Triple Springs Farms

Comments / 0

Community Policy