ELKO – The second of four suspects in an attempted burglary at a downtown auto repair shop was arrested Tuesday. Shortly before 9 p.m. on June 6, police were called to Seventh and Court streets on a report of suspicious activity after four people were seen attempting to break into a building. A woman in pink appeared to be standing “lookout” while a man accompanied by another man and woman pried open a door with a long bar. They entered the building but an alarm went off, and they quickly left the scene.

ELKO, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO