The college football regular season is over and that means that bowl season is here. On Sunday, it was announced that Iowa would be squaring off against Kentucky in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl. Iowa is 10-3 on the season coming off a brutal 42-3 loss in the Big Ten Championship. The Wildcats, who are coached by former Iowa defensive back and graduate assistant Mark Stoops, are 9-3 on the season and are riding a three-game winning streak.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO