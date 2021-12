Sir Lewis Hamilton has said he had “nothing” to do with Mercedes’ F1 team’s partnership deal with Kingspan – an insulation firm linked to Grenfell Tower.Sir Lewis is competing with the team at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend.Kingspan’s logo appeared on Sir Lewis’ car for the first time on Saturday.Speaking at a press conference after the qualifying session, Sir Lewis said the decision had “nothing” to do with him.“It is not something that I feel I have to speak about publicly”, he said.“I had nothing to do with the team signing any of the sponsors. Tommy (Hilfiger) was...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO