Delaware sheriff opens substation in Fleischmanns

DuMond

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department now has a substation in the village of Fleischmanns.

Sheriff Craig DuMond announced in a Dec. 1 media release that his office, in collaboration with the village of Fleischmanns Board of Trustees, established the station on Main Street in Fleischmanns, where it will share office space with the village’s Code Enforcement Office. The station “is equipped to provide a location within the village of Fleischmanns where Sheriff’s Deputies can conduct interviews, complete arrest processing, and meet with Village residents for any official business,” the release said..

“The sheriff’s office looks forward to this new partnership, and I am proud of the relationship we have established with the village of Fleischmanns,” DuMond said in the release. “Community interaction is the cornerstone of police work, and this newly established substation will certainly help engage our deputies with village residents on a more frequent basis.”

He noted that Delaware County covers an area larger than the state of Rhode Island, and said, “By utilizing strategic locations throughout Delaware County to conduct official business, deputies can spend more time engaging county residents in their communities as opposed to conducting all official business from the sheriff’s office in Delhi.”

The sheriff’s office also maintains substations in the village of Franklin, the town of Middletown, the village of Hobart and the village of Hancock.

“We are very happy to provide facilities and support for a Delaware County Sheriff’s Office located in the Maxbilt Theater in Fleischmanns,” Fleischmanns Mayor Winifred Zubin said in the release. “We are grateful for their assistance, open communication and enforcement of our local laws.”