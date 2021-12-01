ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avs-Maple Leafs notebook: Does Nathan MacKinnon have to change HIS game upon return?

By Adrian Dater
coloradohockeynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNathan MacKinnon is back tonight for the Colorado Avalanche against the Toronto Maple Leafs. In his eight-game absence, the Avs went 7-1-0 and...

coloradohockeynow.com

Finger Lakes Times

Wild runs winning streak to six games with 4-3 shootout win over Maple Leafs

ST. PAUL, Minn. — If the Wild was flying under the radar, it probably isn't any longer. The team confirmed its emergence as one of the best teams in the NHL on Saturday, outdueling the Maple Leafs, 4-3, in a shootout in front of 18,568 at Xcel Energy Center to extend its season-long win streak to six games while also handing Toronto just its third loss over the last 18 games.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Game Night: Maple Leafs at Sharks

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Friday, 10:30 p.m., TV: Sportsnet Ontario; Radio: AM 1050. Travelling, and winning, road show: The Maple Leafs haven’t lost on the road since Oct. 25, when they were schooled in Carolina. Since, Toronto has won five in a row in unfriendly confines, outscoring the opponent 20-8. For various reasons, it’s always worth keeping an eye on rambunctious Sharks defenceman Brent Burns, who has 16 points in 21 career games against the Leafs. If the Leafs emerge with another victory on Friday, it will mark their 10th win in San Jose, coming in 26 games.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Why Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds doesn’t have time to mess around

SAN JOSE – Wayne Simmonds is the best kind of hockey paradox. A beautiful soul unafraid to play an ugly game. The ultimate gentleman who will punch your head into the 24th row. And, seven weeks into the Toronto Maple Leafs season, an athlete who is proving that you can...
NHL
State
Colorado State
fantasypros.com

Mackinnon expected to return on Wednesday

Nathan Mackinnon was spotted at practice without a non-contact jersey. The Avalanche will not practice on Tuesday as they will heading out on a five-game road trip that kicks off in Toronto against the Maple Leafs. (source) Fantasy Impact:. Great news for the Avalanche and fantasy managers alike. Mackinnon has...
NHL
thednvr.com

DNVR Avalanche Podcast: Does Nathan MacKinnon’s return cement the Colorado Avalanche atop the NHL

The Colorado Avalanche are rolling winning seven of their last eight games. With Nathan Mackinnon getting close to coming back, does he push the Avalanche to the top of the NHL? Evander Kane also clears the NHL waivers and is sent down to the AHL. The San Jose Sharks now have to decide what they want to do with him in the next coming weeks. AJ joins Rudo and Jesse from Texas to discuss what the Avalanche should do.
NHL
NHL

MacKinnon could play for Avalanche at Maple Leafs

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Nathan MacKinnon could play for the Colorado Avalanche when they start a five-game road trip at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; SNE, SNO, SNW, ALT, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). MacKinnon has missed eight games since sustaining a lower-body injury against the Columbus Blue Jackets...
NHL
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
coloradohockeynow.com

Nathan MacKinnon practices, likely to return at Toronto

Nathan MacKinnon was back out there this morning, in a regular, blue jersey at Colorado Avalanche practice. After practice, Jared Bednar said MacKinnon likely will play Wednesday night in Toronto. “As of right now, it looks like he’s good to go,” Bednar said. “We’ll see how the next couple of...
NHL
theScore

MacKinnon will play Wednesday vs. Maple Leafs after missing 8 games

Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon will suit up against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night, head coach Jared Bednar confirmed Tuesday. "He'll be in," Bednar said on Denver's Altitude Sports Radio. "He'll be playing (Wednesday). It would take a lot to keep him out." MacKinnon has missed the last...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Maple Leafs’ Player Moves Prior to the Avalanche Game

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be playing old teammate Nazem Kadri and hIs Colorado Avalanche team tomorrow night. In this post, I’ll share some of the Maple Leafs’ player moves just before the Avalanche game on Wednesday night. What’s interesting about the Avalanche is that their great center Nathan MacKinnon...
NHL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Matthews nets hat trick, surging Maple Leafs thrash Avs 8-3

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored three goals for his fourth career hat trick and the streaking Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the Colorado Avalanche 8-3 on Wednesday night. John Tavares had a goal and two assists for Toronto (17-6-1), while William Nylander scored one and set up another. Jack Campbell...
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Player Grades : Colorado Avalanche vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

My name is Kelsey, and I have to tell the truth, good or bad:. Jack Johnson : D – Had his second assist of the season but like the rest of the team, didn’t play well. Bo Byram : D – Couldn’t keep up with Mathews on the sixth goal of the game. The defensive core left players open in front of Johansson all night. Finished with a minus-three/.
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Game #24 Preview: Blue Jackets at Maple Leafs

Columbus Blue Jackets (13-10-0, 26 points, 5th Metro, 9th East) Toronto Maple Leafs (17-7-2, 36 points, 2nd Atlantic, 3rd East) Last time these two teams met, the Jackets defeated the Maple Leafs 3-0 in a best of five play-in series in the 2020 bubble. In that matchup, it was defensively stingy Columbus against the dynamic offense of Toronto. Since then, the Leafs have drastically improved play in their own zone. They’ve also been helped by fantastic goaltending. They currently sit third in the league in goals against and save percentage.
NHL
NHL

Simmonds fined $2,250 for actions in Maple Leafs game

NEW YORK - Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds has been fined $2,250, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Winnipeg Jets forward Jansen Harkins during NHL Game No. 380 in Winnipeg on Sunday, Dec. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The...
NHL
FanSided

Referees Didn’t Protect the Toronto Maple Leafs in Sunday’s Loss

The Winnipeg Jets proved to the hockey community on Sunday night that they are a disgrace to hockey after what they did to the Toronto Maple Leafs. For the first time in what felt like forever, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost a game in regulation. What’s even more surprising than that, is the disrespect they received from the Winnipeg Jets and the referees, who should be ashamed of themselves.
NHL
NHL

Spezza to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Maple Leafs game

Forward facing discipline for kneeing against Jets defenseman Pionk. Jason Spezza will have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is facing discipline for kneeing against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. A suspension of at least five games is possible because Spezza was offered the option of an in-person hearing.
NHL

