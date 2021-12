Battlefield 2042 update 2 is out now and it does bring some major improvements and fixes to the game. The fixes include reducing bullet spread for the majority of weapons, except shotguns, so accuracy is better, issues around players being unable to be revived or respawn, and some vehicles have been readjusted weapons wise so they are not doing quite as much damage as before. This is a smaller fix with update 3 set to be released next week. That will be a much bigger update for Battlefield 2042 bringing with it many more fixes and improvements.

