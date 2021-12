TUM — Alex Overbay 19-yard pass to Ryan Otton. Rushing: TUM — Carlos Matheney 20/95, Payton Hoyt 15/44. Receiving: TUM — Seth Well 4/46, Ryan Otton 1/19. TUMWATER — Saturday night’s matchup between No. 1 Tumwater and No. 4 Squalicum certainly lived up to its billing, but in a somewhat surprising way. With rain pounding on the turf at Tumwater District Stadium, neither offense could get into any kind of rhythm, and when it was all said and done, the Thunderbirds came out on top, 14-3.

TUMWATER, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO