Dow falls 461 points over fears of first U.S. Omicron case

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDec. 1 (UPI) — U.S. markets plummeted Wednesday, giving up earlier gains as the first U.S. case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant was reported. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 461.68 points, or 1.34%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.18% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.83% amid concerns over how the...

Related
CNN

Dow climbs more than 600 points amid renewed volatility

New York (CNN Business) — It's a strong start to the week on Wall Street, where the Dow finished up more than 600 points amid a rebound from last week's losses. The Dow (INDU) finished up 1.9%, or some 647 points, while the broader S&P 500 (SPX) climbed nearly 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite (COMP), which faced the steepest selloff Friday, continued to be the weakest index, closing up "only" 0.9%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials rally surge on Monday puts blue-chip, stock-market index on track for best day in over a year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday afternoon was on track for its best point and percentage gain in more than a year, as investors bought a recent dip in stocks that has been at least partly precipitated by fears of the COVID omicron variant and worries about Federal Reserve policy. Monday's gains saw the Dow rise 2.1%, or 713 points, which would mark the sharpest percentage gain for the 30-stock index since Nov. 9, 2020 when it gained 834 points, or 2.95%, FactSet data show. The session's gain was being powered primarily by advances in UnitedHealth Group Inc. , Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Home Depot and Visa Inc. . Only shares of Nike Inc. , salesforce.com and Verizon Communications Inc. were trading in negative territory among the Dow's components in afternoon trade.
STOCKS
State
California State
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Extends Rebound as Omicron Fears Subside

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is gaining even more momentum off this morning's bounce, last seen up over 600 points, as Wall Street brushes over the omicron variant threat. The S&P 500 (SPX) is also eyeing a strong rally, thanks to resurgences in the airline and energy sectors. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC), on the other hand, has turned negative, as traders rotate out of tech and the 10-year Treasury yield rises.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow stages nearly 650-point rally for best day since March as Fauci comments deliver dose of bullishness to Wall St.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its best daily gain since early March as investors turned more bullish on Monday, following last week's volatile stretch that had been sparked by concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Fears of a policy error by the Federal Reserve also have been making investors uneasy. On Monday, the Dow (DJIA) closed up 1.9% or about 647 points, to reach 35,227, powered by gains in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) while the S&P 500 index (SPX) closed up 1.2% to reach 4,591 and the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) advanced 0.9% to end at around 15,225. The more upbeat trading in stocks came as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.'s leading specialist in infectious diseases, offered encouraging comments on the outlook of the omicron variant over the weekend. Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" that early reports about the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus suggest it might be less severe than initially feared. Shares of vaccine maker Moderna (MRNA) meanwhile, ended down more than 13%.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher as virus fears ease

Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday as anxiety about the coronavirus's latest variant eased.Shanghai Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices gained for a second day.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.2% after the chief White House medical adviser said the omicron variant might be less dangerous. That might allow travel and business restrictions to ease.Reports from South Africa where omicron first was spotted, that hospitals haven't been overwhelmed “is fueling some optimism” among traders who sold earlier, said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1% to 3,593.73...
STOCKS
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 2.23% to $162.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.98 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Sets Omicron Fears Aside for Best Win of 2021

Wall Street was determined to set omicron fears aside on Monday, after White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci eased concerns regarding the severity of the new Covid-19 strain. The Dow added no fewer than 647 points, erasing Friday's losses and logging its best single-session gain since November 2020. The S&P 500 also logged a substantial win, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq reversed early-morning losses to walk away with gains. Elsewhere, a rebounding 10-year Treasury yield is in focus, while Bitcoin (BTC) partially recovered from this weekend's selloff to trade around $49,000.
STOCKS
#Omicron#Dow#Nasdaq Composite#The White House#Airline#Delta#Norwegian#Carnival#Hilton Worldwide#Nordstrom#Macy#Treasury#Jpmorgan Chase#Federal Reserve
Gephardt Daily

Dow rises 617 points, markets rebound from Omicron dip

Dec. 23 (UPI) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 617 points on Thursday as markets rebounded from losses brought on by concerns about the presence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The blue-chip index gained 1.82%, while the S&P 500 increased 1.42% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.83% after markets...
STOCKS

