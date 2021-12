Nancy Pelosi and California governor Gavin Newsom have both come under fire for attending the wedding of a Getty heiress days before Cop26 in Glasgow comes to a close. The Democratic Speaker of the House officiated at the wedding of Ivy Getty, the great granddaughter of oil tycoon J Paul Getty, in recent days. Mr Newsom, meanwhile, was attending. The ceremony was held at City Hall in San Francisco and pictures fromVogue appeared to show fellow Democrats Mr Newsom and the mayor of Chicago, London Breed, in attendance.Although it remains unclear what day the wedding was held, photographs and...

POLITICS ・ 27 DAYS AGO