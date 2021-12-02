ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These surgeries can effectively cut liver fat in obesity and type 2 diabetes

By Knowridge
 4 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from the University of Oslo, researchers found sleeve gastrectomy (SG) and Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) are highly effective for reducing hepatic steatosis in patients with severe obesity and type 2 diabetes, with almost complete clearance of liver fat one year after surgery.

Hepatic steatosis is an increased build-up of fat in the liver.

In the study, the team compared the one-year effects of SG and RYGB on hepatic steatosis in 100 patients with type 2 and obesity.

The researchers found that from surgery to one-year follow-up, the decline in the liver fat fraction was similar after SG and.

At one year, almost all patients had no or low-grade steatosis.

The team says RYGB and SG were both highly effective in reducing liver fat in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Both procedures stand out as appropriate treatment options to reduce the burden of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

If you care about diabetes, please read studies about how to deal with ‘diabetes burnout’ and findings of family history of diabetes may impact bone health in a strange way.

For more information about diabetes and your health, please see recent studies about intermittent fasting may help prevent diabetes, improve heart health and results showing that limited eating times could be a new way to fight obesity and diabetes.

The study is published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. One author of the study is Kathrine Aglen Seeberg, M.D.

