Trevor Noah To Return To Host The 2022 Grammys

By Ryan Shepard
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is so nice that he has to do it twice. He has signed on to return as the host for the 2022 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. “Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the...

