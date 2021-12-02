Crews respond to brush fire along Milligan Highway
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Firefighters responded to a brush fire Wednesday night along a section of Milligan Highway near Happy Valley.
Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier said the fire stretched for about 100 yards next to the highway and burned up a steep hill toward the Tweetsie Trail.
Carrier said that by 7:30 p.m., firefighters had knocked out the worst parts of the fire and were working to extinguish hotspots.
A spokesperson with the Fire Marshal told News Channel 11 Thursday morning that crews stayed until 9 p.m. to ensure the fire and all the hotspots were out. The spokesperson said that around 1 acre burned during the brush fire.
