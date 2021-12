The company formerly known as Facebook built an impressive array of computing infrastructure over the last decade. Over the next 10 years, it plans to also draw on the cloud. Meta has selected AWS as its “long-term strategic cloud provider,” the two companies plan to announce Wednesday at AWS re:Invent 2021. A big portion of the partnership involves additional co-development work to help AWS customers run Facebook’s Pytorch machine-learning framework more effectively, but Meta will also use AWS for future acquisitions that already run on the cloud infrastructure leader’s servers, rather than moving those applications to Facebook’s own data centers.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO