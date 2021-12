Dear EarthTalk: What are conservation dogs? — Jon Gretcham, Portland, Oregon. Simply put, conservation dogs are canines specially trained in sniffing out evidence of specific wildlife species that scientists are seeking to learn more about for one reason or another. Most commonly these dogs are used to help biologists understand where and how threatened or endangered wildlife species are hanging on — or if they are still around at all.

