Precautionary measure cancels classes for South Range students

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Students in South Range schools will have the day off on Thursday.

Classes are canceled due to a bomb threat found late Wednesday afternoon. The threat was found on a library desk.

Beaver Township police called for bomb-sniffing dogs but only one was available and the building is too big for one dog to handle.

On the side of caution, the school will be closed for one day so a thorough search can be conducted.

