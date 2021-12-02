ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Four Walton County inmates get new lease on life

By Jake Holter
WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnWU3_0dBieJjS00

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. ( WMBB ) – This class of Walton County inmates is the fifth to graduate from a heavy equipment operations course.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office started its vocational program back in 2018 as a way to help inmates from ending up back in jail.

Santa Patrol underway in Walton County

This is the first class of inmates to graduate “ADEPT” (Adaptable Equipment Proficiency Testing) certified, not just in Walton County, but nationwide, thanks to a partnership with Heavy Equipment Colleges of America.

“It gives them a step ahead of a normal person than just on the street who walks up and says ‘Hey I can run equipment’ but doesn’t have the proof,” Walton County Jail Vocational Instructor Mark Simmons said. They actually have a card that states that they went through a college class and are certified on heavy equipment.”

The course focuses on learning to operate five pieces of heavy equipment with a strong emphasis on safety.

Inmates who have completed the program have been offered jobs at places like Gum Creek Farms and the city of Crestview.

“Walton County actually provides this program for guys like us who want to go out and be something and get away from the bad side and always just look for the good in them and I think it will do us good,” inmate Johnny Pruett said.

“The reality of it is, it’s expensive to keep people in jail and it behooves us all to try and impact people’s lives and try to break a cycle of incarceration,” Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson said. “These men here today are going to support families, they can go to work now. That makes a big difference and that goes towards a very high return on investment. Changing lives.”

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is also set to start a CDL certification program for qualifying inmates in 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WMBB

BCSO in need of volunteers for Project 25 shopping night

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will hold a shopping night for Project 25 on December 7 at 6:00 p.m. and they need volunteers. Project 25 is the sheriff’s office annual toy drive for children in need in Bay County. Volunteers and BCSO employees will meet at Walmart in Lynn Haven […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

These are the three worst traffic problems in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is no Atlanta, but it has its share of traffic issues. The largest problem is a symptom of the county’s success in tourism. “I think our biggest challenge currently would be Back Beach Road,” said Keith Bryant, Bay County’s Chief Infrastructure Officer. Each summer the roadway slows to […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Jackson Co. father sues popular Marianna restaurant after his wife dies

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County father of two young children is suing Beef O’Brady’s in Marianna, claiming employees are responsible for his wife’s death. Monday marked day one of the civil trial. On July 6, 2019, 30-year-old Miseal Gonzalez went to Beef O’Brady’s in Marianna. Surveillance video shows Gonzalez drinking more than the […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

WCSO still actively investigating last week’s shooting

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – On Monday, November 29, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a person with a gunshot wound on Old Landfill Road in DeFuniak Springs. A number of sources have confirmed to News 13 the person with the gunshot wounds is 20-year old Troy McHenry. But Walton County Sheriff’s […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestview, FL
County
Walton County, FL
Walton County, FL
Government
City
Defuniak Springs, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

Traffic stop leads to trafficking charge for Panama City man

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police said Tuesday that a “proactive patrol” led to the arrest of a drug trafficker. Police pulled over Cole Kalob Henke, 20, after he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign. After spotting a gun holster officers searched his vehicle and found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic firearm […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Teen drug deal in Lynn Haven ends with deadly stabbing

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) – One 14-year-old boy is dead, another is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Lynn Haven Sunday night. Several witnesses alerted the Lynn Haven Police Department about the stabbings at Cain-Griffin Park. Officials said the violence stemmed from a drug deal. 15-year-old Savien Craven is being held by Juvenile Justice […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach Police to hold Christmas with Cops event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County residents can come out and spend time with first responders while celebrating Christmas at the Christmas with Cops event on Friday, December 10. Get to know some of your local law enforcement while you make s’mores with the fire department and watch a movie. Kids will also […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Update: Suspect set fire to RV, then went to get cup of coffee

UPDATE 2 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A transient poured an accelerant in his recreational vehicle, set it on fire, and then went to get a cup of coffee, Panama City police said Monday. The incident happened at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Panama City Square shopping center. After the fire […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Weather#Santa Patrol#Cdl
WMBB

New businesses planning to come to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — New businesses will soon be on their way to Springfield. On Monday night, Springfield city commissioners unanimously approved three different development orders. One is for a new CEFCO gas station off of Transmitter Road. Leaders also approved a new senior living facility next to the recently completed Springfield Crossings apartment complex. […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
WMBB

Walton and Holmes legislative delegation meetings to take place next week

WALTON AND HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton and Holmes County residents will have the opportunity to make their voices heard Monday, December 6 at their legislative delegation meetings. The meetings are an opportunity for citizens, elected officials, cities, local governments and other civic organizations to address the delegation before the 2022 legislative session. They […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WMBB

VIDEO: Dothan police & bomb squad negotiate peaceful surrender

UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan police and bomb squad were on the scene for nearly four hours negotiating with an unnamed woman who refused to get out of her vehicle on Friday. According to police, initial reports indicated there was a woman in distress inside a car near South Lena Street around 11 […]
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WMBB

State-supported antibody treatment site to close in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site set up at the Bay County Fairgrounds on 15th Street will close Dec. 4. It was one of several sites across Florida supported by the Florida Department of Health aimed to help those infected with COVID-19, have a quicker recovery from the illness. Though […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach woman arrested for child neglect

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman was arrested and charged on Thursday. Shana Dalane Follett, 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), child neglect, resisting arrest without violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer.  Panama City Beach police officers said they were called to the 16000 […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Former PCPD officer guilty of battery misdemeanor for hitting a victim

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Panama City police officer Eric Conley was convicted of a battery misdemeanor charge on Wednesday night. On Nov. 12, 2020, Conley struck victim Calvin Pittman multiple times in the chest as he was trying to calm Pittman down. Pittman was handcuffed and was not resisting arrest. Pittman did not […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Wewahitchka Elementary bomb threat under investigation

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a written bomb threat located in a bathroom at Wewahitchka Elementary School Wednesday afternoon. According to the GCSO, the School Resource Deputy assigned to WES received the report at the end of the school day as students were about to be dismissed. Once […]
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WMBB

Bay County Commissioners light their 22-foot Christmas trees

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Christmas lights are starting to sparkle across the Panhandle as the holiday gets closer and closer. On Thursday night, Bay County Commissioners lit their two 22-foot tall Christmas trees outside the Bay County Government Center. This was the 12th Annual Bay County Commission Christmas tree lighting. The event was sidelined […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Chemical spill shuts down part of U.S. 98

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A pickup truck carrying four gallons of Muriatic Acid was hit by another vehicle in the eastbound travel lane of U.S. Highway 98 just west of County Road 283 and all of the Muriatic Acid spilled onto the roadway during the crash, according to FHP. A chemical cloud formed spreading […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local artists in Bay County continue to paint the town

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – You may have noticed 13 colorful murals painted on the side of downtown buildings all created by local artists. “And seeing that art is being revitalized was one of the drawing factors for me to come back home,” said “Uh Beautiful Mes” artist Morgan Summers. “I am originally from here.” […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

A.D. Harris Gym reopens after long-awaited remodel

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Kids and adults in Panama City will now have another option when it comes to recreation. The newly remodeled A.D. Harris Gymnasium is now complete after it was damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018. After the hurricane, multipurpose facilities for sports and community events have been hard to come by. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy