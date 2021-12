The awards continue to stack up for Southeast Valley 2022 four-star defensive lineman and Iowa commit Aaron Graves. On Tuesday, it was announced that the future Iowa defensive lineman is Iowa's Gatorade Player of the Year for the 2021 football season. Graves finished the year with 63 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, and 7.5 sacks while also playing at a high level on the offensive line and leading Southeast Valley to a Class 2A State Championship. This is the second straight year that an Iowa commit has won the award as Cooper DeJean took it home in 2020.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO