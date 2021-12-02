Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard out at least 10 days with abdominal issue

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard will be out at least 10 days because of lower abdominal tendinopathy, the franchise announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the Blazers said an MRI confirmed Lillard's diagnosis. The six-time NBA All-Star will be re-evaluated in 10 days, meaning he will miss at least four upcoming games for Portland.

Lillard was forced to sit out Tuesday's 110-92 win over the Detroit Pistons to manage the injury. He has been dealing with abdominal pain since competing for Team USA at the Summer Games in Tokyo earlier this year.

The 31-year-old Lillard has struggled to begin the 2021-22 season, but he has maintained that his abdominal issue isn't the reason for his recent slump. Through 20 games this year, he is averaging 21.5 points while shooting just 39.7% from the field, including 30.2% from 3-point range.

Lillard also has averaged 7.8 assists and four rebounds across 35.7 minutes per game for the Trail Blazers this season.

Also Wednesday, the Trail Blazers announced that forward Nassir Little will miss at least one week because of a left ankle sprain. He suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Utah Jazz.

Little has appeared in 21 games -- including two starts -- for the Blazers this season, averaging 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.