Atascadero couple ties the knot as groom battles terminal cancer

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A touching ceremony was held for an Atascadero couple who are going through the unimaginable.

Daniel Mansker is battling terminal cancer and is currently hospitalized at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

On Wednesday, he and his longtime partner, Kat Flores, decided it was time to tie the knot after 19 years.

Daniel Mansker and Kat Flores exchange vows during a special ceremony at Sierra Vista

Hospital staff worked to ensure that the loving couple was able to have their special day surrounded by loved ones.

A wedding and reception were set up in the central courtyard of the hospital, which allowed family members to join the outdoor ceremony. Hospital staff members who have gotten close to the family were also in attendance to share their support and joy at the wedding.



(Tenet Health Central Coast)

The ceremony was bittersweet with tears of sadness and joy as the couple exchanged their vows.

Mansker and Flores were married by Deacon Tom O'Brien. After the ceremony, a reception was held with a special lunch, sparkling cider, and – of course – a wedding cake.

(Tenet Health Central Coast)

Daniel passed away on Thursday afternoon.

To help support Kat and their family, click here .

