ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Atascadero couple ties the knot as groom battles terminal cancer

By Julia Nguyen
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNyTb_0dBieCYN00

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A touching ceremony was held for an Atascadero couple who are going through the unimaginable.

Daniel Mansker is battling terminal cancer and is currently hospitalized at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

On Wednesday, he and his longtime partner, Kat Flores, decided it was time to tie the knot after 19 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWZSD_0dBieCYN00
Daniel Mansker and Kat Flores exchange vows during a special ceremony at Sierra Vista

Hospital staff worked to ensure that the loving couple was able to have their special day surrounded by loved ones.

A wedding and reception were set up in the central courtyard of the hospital, which allowed family members to join the outdoor ceremony. Hospital staff members who have gotten close to the family were also in attendance to share their support and joy at the wedding.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38q3DD_0dBieCYN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dyOOo_0dBieCYN00
(Tenet Health Central Coast)

The ceremony was bittersweet with tears of sadness and joy as the couple exchanged their vows.

Mansker and Flores were married by Deacon Tom O'Brien. After the ceremony, a reception was held with a special lunch, sparkling cider, and – of course – a wedding cake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ng3wT_0dBieCYN00
(Tenet Health Central Coast)

Daniel passed away on Thursday afternoon.

To help support Kat and their family, click here .

The post Atascadero couple ties the knot as groom battles terminal cancer appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Atascadero, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Atascadero, CA
Atascadero, CA
Society
News Channel 3-12

Island Packers crew recovers marine debris

VENTURA, Calif.- Island Packers crew members often stop to pick up marine debris during daily trips to the and from the Channel Islands. It's a way to teach visitors about the importance of keeping the ocean clean. Usually crew members pick up balloons, but on Thursday they discovered a giant inflatable turkey floating in the ocean a few The post Island Packers crew recovers marine debris appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terminal Cancer#Tie The Knot#Groom#Sierra Vista Hospital#Newschannel
News Channel 3-12

Demand for COVID vaccines increase at Lompoc Valley Medical Center

LOMPOC, Calif. – More people are booking vaccine appointments at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, and are preparing for a full day Friday. Doctors at Lompoc Valley Medical Center said Friday's vaccine clinic is going to be full, as the demand for vaccines is increasing.  Vaccine coordinators said two months ago around 50 people would show The post Demand for COVID vaccines increase at Lompoc Valley Medical Center appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
News Channel 3-12

Toy Drive Car Show cruises into Goleta this Saturday

GOLETA, Calif. - Southcoast Church and The Community Hot Rod Project will host their 2nd annual Toy Drive Car Show this Saturday, December 4th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is welcome, it's free to attend and new unwrapped toys will be collected to support the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara. The event The post Toy Drive Car Show cruises into Goleta this Saturday appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy