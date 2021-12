The Los Angeles Rams found their way back into the win column after a 37 to 7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite a poor performance from the special teams once again, some unnecessary penalties on the defensive side of the ball, and more dropped passes by Rams pass catchers, LA found away to overcome their setbacks in the second half. Matthew Stafford avoided the big mistake and was turnover free for the first time in three games while Sony Michel stepped in nicely for an injured Darrell Henderson and finished the game well over the 100 yard mark.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO