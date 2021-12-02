ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma investors buy Lakewood apartment complex for $32.5M

By Shawna De La Rosa
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 5 days ago
It's is the sixth area property the partnership...

Puget Sound Business Journal

Continuant Celebrates 25 Years in Business

Tacoma, Wash., December 1, 2021 — Continuant, a Pacific Northwest-based company that helps keep organizations “confidently connected” to markets, vendors, and employees, today announced its 25th anniversary. In acknowledging this milestone, CEO Doug Graham said Continuant is “bullish” on its future as a trusted partner to organizations that need help dealing with a new era of remote workers, virtual meetings, and online collaboration. “We take pride in keeping our customers confidently connected, which is a key to their success,” Graham said. The privately held company got its start 1996 when former high school classmates, current CEO Doug Graham and current Chief Sales Officer, Bruce Shelby, partnered in a new venture selling and installing telecommunications systems to regional businesses. Originally known as Telecom Labs, Inc. (TLI), the business later added maintenance and service to its product offering—establishing TLI’s reputation as an independent provider of maintenance services, or ISP, that could offer after-market warranty service on PBX systems “faster, better, and cheaper” than the manufacturer could. By 2006, however, TLI’s success as an ISP caught the notice of telecom giant, Avaya, which sued TLI, claiming that the company had no authority to provide after-warranty service on Avaya products. In its lawsuit, Avaya alleged that, in doing so, TLI was infringing on Avaya’s intellectual property. The company, which rebranded itself as Continuant in 2007, countersued, alleging that Avaya was in violation of federal antitrust laws by monopolizing the market. After eight years of litigation, and a six and a half-month trial in federal court, a New Jersey jury agreed with TLI/Continuant, finding that Avaya had violated federal antitrust laws in attempting to restrain Continuant’s ability to provide post-warranty support of Avaya phone systems. By the time the jury rendered its verdict, however, the marketplace had changed. Businesses that once depended on connecting via PBX systems began adopting the more efficient cloud-based networking and communication systems. Seeing a path to help organizations avoid missing opportunities because of disconnection, the ever-resilient Continuant began its own transition to where it is today: a recognized leader in delivering custom-designed, cloud-based communication technology solutions. Continuant now has a customer base of more than 100 Fortune 500 companies, 4M users, and some 1,000 global support partners. In 2020, Continuant earned Microsoft’s prestigious “2020 Partner of the Year” award for Calling and Meetings. Employing more than 300 people throughout the United States, Tacoma, Washington-based Continuant also has offices in California, Texas, and Ohio. Learn more about how Continuant can help you keep confidently connected by scheduling your free technology assessment today.
TACOMA, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: ES1 LLC

Seattle area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing during the week that ended Nov. 26, 2021. Year to date through Nov. 26, 2021, the court recorded 35 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 42% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’s assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
SEATTLE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle biotech Omeros selling drug franchise in deal valued at over $1B

Seattle-based biotech Omeros Corp. (Nasdaq: OMER) is selling its Omidria franchise to the British eye care company Rayner Surgical Group Ltd. The deal, announced Thursday, includes a $125 million upfront payment and a commercial milestone payment of $200 million for Omidria, a drug that prevents excessive pupil constriction in cataract surgery. Omeros will also receive royalty payments for sales made both within and outside of the U.S. According to Omeros, the deal is valued at more than $1 billion.
SEATTLE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Arizona-based startup Lessen to open Seattle office following $170M funding round

Property technology startup Lessen, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is opening a 14,000-square-foot office at the Millennium Tower in downtown Seattle. Lessen plans to open the new office in January on the heels of the company's $170 million Series B round, which was announced Tuesday and vaulted the company's value to more than $1 billion. According to a Lessen spokesperson, the company employs about 30 people in Seattle and plans to more than double that number next year.
SEATTLE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Cannabis Retailers

Puget Sound Business Journal

Breweries

Puget Sound Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Whisper Lake Development Inc.

Seattle area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing with total debt above $1 million during the week that ended Nov. 19. Year to date through Nov. 19, the court recorded 34 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 41% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business's assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
SEATTLE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

