Celtics Clear Jaylen Brown for Action vs. Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers aren't the only Eastern Conference playoff contenders to start getting healthier after an injury-riddled start to the season. On Wednesday, the Sixers are set to face the Boston Celtics, who are looking forward to having their entire roster healthy and available.

Heading into the matchup, the Celtics had just one player listed on the injury report. Jaylen Brown, who's been battling a hamstring injury, was listed as questionable heading into Wednesday night's matchup.

While his hamstring is considered to be fully healed, the Celtics have been managing Brown's minutes and considered having him sit out for injury management purposes. However, Brown will get the green light to go on Wednesday, according to Boston's head coach, Ime Udoka.

"[We're] one hundred percent," Udoka said before Wednesday's game. "[It feels] good, for the sixth time in 22 games. I'm obviously happy with it."

Although the Celtics will have their entire roster available against the Sixers, Udoka made it clear that some guys, specifically Jaylen Brown, could have a minutes restriction on Wednesday depending on how the game plays out.

"We're still monitoring some," Udoka said. "We've extended his stretches to eight-minute stretches now. We're trying to cap it around the 32 number. That'd be ideal for us, but he has the leeway to go a little longer. He kind of went from 24 to 28, so we've gone with six, seven-minute, and now eight-minute stretches. At the same time, he's feeling much better, and if need be, we'll leave him out there a little longer to try and win the game."

On the other end, the Sixers will have most of their roster available, excluding Ben Simmons and Paul Reed. While a couple of their guys could also see their minutes in check on Wednesday night, the 76ers are fortunate to have some continuity as the season continues to play out.

The Sixers and the Celtics are set to tip-off at 7:30 pm est.

