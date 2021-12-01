ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics Clear Jaylen Brown for Action vs. Sixers

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jr9Oy_0dBic0GA00

The Philadelphia 76ers aren't the only Eastern Conference playoff contenders to start getting healthier after an injury-riddled start to the season. On Wednesday, the Sixers are set to face the Boston Celtics, who are looking forward to having their entire roster healthy and available.

Heading into the matchup, the Celtics had just one player listed on the injury report. Jaylen Brown, who's been battling a hamstring injury, was listed as questionable heading into Wednesday night's matchup.

While his hamstring is considered to be fully healed, the Celtics have been managing Brown's minutes and considered having him sit out for injury management purposes. However, Brown will get the green light to go on Wednesday, according to Boston's head coach, Ime Udoka.

"[We're] one hundred percent," Udoka said before Wednesday's game. "[It feels] good, for the sixth time in 22 games. I'm obviously happy with it."

Although the Celtics will have their entire roster available against the Sixers, Udoka made it clear that some guys, specifically Jaylen Brown, could have a minutes restriction on Wednesday depending on how the game plays out.

"We're still monitoring some," Udoka said. "We've extended his stretches to eight-minute stretches now. We're trying to cap it around the 32 number. That'd be ideal for us, but he has the leeway to go a little longer. He kind of went from 24 to 28, so we've gone with six, seven-minute, and now eight-minute stretches. At the same time, he's feeling much better, and if need be, we'll leave him out there a little longer to try and win the game."

On the other end, the Sixers will have most of their roster available, excluding Ben Simmons and Paul Reed. While a couple of their guys could also see their minutes in check on Wednesday night, the 76ers are fortunate to have some continuity as the season continues to play out.

The Sixers and the Celtics are set to tip-off at 7:30 pm est.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Celtics Wrap: Jaylen Brown Returns To Help Carry Boston Past Rockets

BOSTON — The Celtics finally had their top starting five back on the court, and it showed. Jaylen Brown returned after missing eight games with a hamstring injury, and even under a minutes restriction, shined alongside Jayson Tatum as Boston decimated the one-win Houston Rockets, 108-90. The Celtics improved to...
NBA
Yardbarker

Celtics Activate Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams for Monday's Game Against the Rockets

Like it says in the headline, Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams are available for the Boston Celtics matchup against the Houston Rockets on Monday. Brown has been out due to a hamstring injury since the team's Nov 4 road win over the Miami Heat. Speaking with the media in advance of Monday night's game against the Rockets, Celtics' head coach Ime Udoka said the plan is to play Brown around 24 minutes in this matchup.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown listed as questionable for Wednesday vs. Nets

After making his return from injury in Monday's win over the Houston Rockets, Jaylen Brown's status is up in the air for Wednesday vs. the Brooklyn Nets. The Boston Celtics' All-Star wing is listed as questionable on the team's injury report due to "return from injury management." Brown missed eight games with a nagging hamstring issue.
NBA
dallassun.com

Celtics hope to be back at full strength vs. struggling Sixers

The Boston Celtics could be back at full strength Wednesday night when the Philadelphia 76ers come to town for a matchup between hopeful Eastern Conference contenders. Boston played without guard Dennis Schroder and center Robert Williams III in its 109-97 win at Toronto on Sunday. Schroder was sidelined with a right ankle sprain while Williams sat out with a non-COVID-19 illness.
NBA
nbcboston.com

Jaylen Brown Injury: Celtics Star Gives Update on Hamstring After Return Vs. Rockets

Celtics' Jaylen Brown gives update on hamstring injury after return vs. Rockets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jaylen Brown returned to the Celtics lineup for Monday night's 108-90 win over the Houston Rockets after missing Boston's previous eight games because of a hamstring injury. After a bit of a...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Eastern Conference#The Boston Celtics
NESN

Jaylen Brown ‘Wasn’t Super Happy’ With How He Felt In Celtics Return

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown returned to the court Monday for the Celtics following an eight game absence, and he dropped 19 points in Boston’s decimation of the Houston Rockets. But the box score isn’t necessarily an indicator of how the star guard felt physically in his first game back after managing a hamstring strain.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Celtics Notebook: Jaylen Brown on Terrence Clarke’s ‘energy,’ Boston’s potential as a team and daunting road stretch

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown said he has a saying in his family: “Energy lasts forever.”. Even when a close friend or family member dies, he said as long as they can keep up that person’s energy, they’ll still be around. And that’s part of what he took from Sunday’s event at the Boston Centers for Youth & Families, where he and other Celtics celebrated Terrence Clarke’s life.
NBA
NESN

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown On Meaning Of Dedicating Gym To Terrence Clarke

The Boston Celtics, NBA and New Balance joined together Sunday to unveil the brand new “Terrence Clarke Memorial Gym” in Roxbury. Clarke — who grew up in Dorchester — starred in the area before taking his talents to Kentucky where he played under head coach John Calipari. The 19-year-old declared for the 2021 NBA Draft and was a projected first-round draft selection before passing away following a car accident in April.
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics Notebook: Jaylen Brown reacts to Ahmaud Arbery verdict

BOSTON -- BOSTON — Jaylen Brown spoke passionately Monday about the pair of high-profile trials that the nation has been watching closely in recent weeks. On Wednesday, a verdict was reached in one of those trials, the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Brown’s hometown of Atlanta. A Georgia jury found three men guilty in the murder of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed as he jogged through a residential neighborhood last year. The three white men also face federal hate crime charges in a trial which will begin next year.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy