Jan. 6 panel votes to hold former DOJ official in contempt

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection voted 9-0 to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who refused...

