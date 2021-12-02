ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 panel votes to hold former DOJ official in contempt

ABC 15 News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection voted 9-0 to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who refused...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
NBC News

Justice Department sues Texas over GOP-drawn voting maps

The Justice Department sued Monday in federal court challenging Texas Republicans' plan for redrawing congressional and state legislative districts based on new census figures. The lawsuit alleges that the state’s new maps, in violation of the Voting Rights Act, “deny or abridge the rights of Latino and Black voters to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Select Committee#Contempt#Ap#House#The Select Committee#The Justice Department
The Oregonian

Judges uphold Oregon Democrats’ new congressional map

A special judicial panel tasked with hearing challenges to Oregon’s congressional redistricting plan has dismissed a petition by Republicans to overturn the new six-district map drawn by Democrats. In a unanimous opinion, the five-judge panel wrote that the Republican petitioners and their lawyers failed to overcome “extensive expert evidence developed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
CBS DFW

‘I Just Couldn’t Sit Down And Do Nothing About It’ Says Retired ICE Agent Who Pushed For New Law After He And Partner Were Ambushed By Drug Cartel

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn came to Fort Worth Monday, Dec. 6 to recognize retired Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agent Victor Avila and pay tribute to his partner Jaime Zapata, who was killed while they were on assignment in Mexico on February 15, 2011. Cornyn presented a copy of the new law named the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act. During the ceremony, Avila said, “It’s a somber moment. It’s a bittersweet moment.” Sen. Cornyn said, “This is a day of solemn remembrance and honoring the service of people like Victor and Jaime.” While they were...
FORT WORTH, TX
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Senior Columnist for Bloomberg Opinion Tim O'Brien and Ben Rhodes discuss the new investigation into the financing of the former president's new media company that Republican congressman and Trump ally Devin Nunes will become the CEO of. Dec. 6, 2021.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy