Jan. 6 panel votes to hold former DOJ official in contempt

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn came to Fort Worth Monday, Dec. 6 to recognize retired Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agent Victor Avila and pay tribute to his partner Jaime Zapata, who was killed while they were on assignment in Mexico on February 15, 2011. Cornyn presented a copy of the new law named the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act. During the ceremony, Avila said, “It’s a somber moment. It’s a bittersweet moment.” Sen. Cornyn said, “This is a day of solemn remembrance and honoring the service of people like Victor and Jaime.” While they were...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO