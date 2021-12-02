ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkeye: Is Kingpin the Mysterious Uncle? Marvel Fans Are Convinced

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 5 days ago

The latest episode of Hawkeye on Disney+, "Echoes," just dropped a major tease about the heavily rumored return of Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio, not seen since Daredevil Season 3 hit Netflix years ago. And while that series has since been established as a separate continuity from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it...

comicbook.com

geekositymag.com

Daredevil’s Vincent D’Onofrio Hints At Kingpin’s Return In Hawkeye

Vincent D’Onofrio thrills fans for Kingpin’s MCU debut on Hawkeye. On Twitter, he expressed his excitement over Hawkeye on Disney Plus. Although Disney hasn’t confirmed his participation, rumors persist. In fact, Vincent D’Onofrio has thrown gasoline onto the fire. Indeed, this is not the first time he has referred to...
MOVIES
captimes.com

Marvel's 'Hawkeye' is not a merry gentleman on Disney+

There’s a scene in the second episode of Disney+’s new “Hawkeye” series where Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) has to pretend to be a New York firefighter. He looks completely believable under a FDNY helmet. It’s hard to imagine Captain America or Thor blending in like that. But Hawkeye has always...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Just Debuted and the Fans Already Want to See Kingpin

Hawkeye has barely started, and fans are already looking to the future. With rumors of the inclusion of Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk found around every corner online, fans watching the show can't help but think just how the character will be involved should he eventually show up. As we explained earlier, a character introduced at the tail-end of the two-part premiere has a direct relationship with the iconic Marvel villain, and the show's plot itself is perfect for the introduction of a character like Kingpin.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye EP Trinh Tran Addresses Potential Kingpin Storyline

In a matter of hours, fans will finally get to watch through the first two episodes of Hawkeye, a series featuring two characters that share the titular codename. On one hand, you have Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), one of the original Avengers who has been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Thor. On the other, you have Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), an MCU newcomer that will make her debut in the show's opening moments. Outside of those two, there are set to be even more introductions, like the live-action arrival of Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox).
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

When does Hawkeye take place on the Marvel timeline?

When does Hawkeye take place on the Marvel timeline? As it turns out, it's quite easy to pin down when Clint Barton's first ever solo adventure falls in the Marvel chronology, especially compared to the multiversal adventures of Loki or What If…?. Thanks to the series' Christmassy theme, and an...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

How to watch Marvel's Hawkeye online

Our favourite broody archer has finally got his own show, with the arrival of Marvel's latest Avenger's spinoff Hawkeye, which is now available to watch on Disney+. Hawkeye follows Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) after the events of Avenger's Endgame in a post-blip New York City, who reluctantly teams up with young archer and Hawkeye superfan Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to confront enemies from his past and unravel a criminal conspiracy.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye: New Leak Seemingly Confirms Kingpin's Appearance in the Series

While everyone is speculating that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a lot of MCU fans are also speculating about the possible appearance of Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin in Hawkeye. After all, Maya Lopez is one of the main characters in the series and, in the comics, she has a deep connection with Kingpin.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Hawkeye Review - Marvel's Latest Misses The Mark

You'd be hard pressed to find a more popular or well known comic book run for Hawkeye than the series created by Matt Fraction and David Aja from 2012. The book single handedly informed modern fandom's understanding of Clint Barton and became one of Marvel's greatest selling and most beloved stories of all time. Unfortunately, the character in Fraction and Aja's stories was a far cry from the Ultimates universe inspired version of the character seen in the MCU who had been introduced just one year earlier in the first Thor film. It was a bad time for brand synergy--and rather than immediately move to course correct, MCU Clint only deviated further away from the Fraction/Aja vision as his appearances in the films progressed.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Hawkeye Fan Notices Major Avengers Continuity Error in First Episode

Marvel's Hawkeye turns the clocks back for the opening scene of its first episode, revealing that Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop has been a part of the MCU since 2012's The Avengers. In the first sequence we see a young Kate in her family home in New York, which is in the very middle of the Battle for New York from the first team-up movie of the MCU. The scene carries on for a few minutes, showing us her perspective on this life-changing event for her as a character and the MCU at large, but then one of its biggest scenes actually makes a huge continuity mistake.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fan Shows Hawkeye Opening Avengers Scene From Both Angles

Hawkeye's opening scene shows the Avengers' epic battle against the Chitauri from another angle. A lot of viewers weren't expecting the Disney+ show to begin with a throwback to the 2012 feature. But, sure enough, Kate Bishop's origin story begins with the Battle of New York. Interestingly, through the little girl's eyes, you get an alternate version of Hawkeye's fight atop the roofs of the city. She saw him pull off the exact same moves, but from a distance. One of his shots also directly saved her life when downing a Chitauri glider. (One of the most interesting parts of the battle sequence would have to be how it irons out some of Hawkeye's comedic beats during that fight. He really is the idealized version of the hyper-capable archer in Kate's eyes.) But, all the movement is spot-on, and it's fun to see Marvel Studios pay this kind of attention to Avengers in service of Hawkeye's larger narrative. Check out how close it is down below:
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Hawkeye: Kate Bishop’ #1 is full of mystery and sass

It’s been a while since Kate Bishop has starred in her own solo series, and Hawkeye: Kate Bishop‘s new creative team wastes no time in reminding fans of Kelly Thompson’s Hawkeye and West Coast Avengers (both of which I’ve reviewed in the past for AIPT) just why those books were so damn fun. We join Kate in the middle of an action sequence, which is excellently choreographed and illustrated by Enid Balam. It’s super easy to follow, but it also shows off just how creative Kate can be in the middle of a tussle. She’s firing off arrows and disarming guys, she’s using their momentum against them and straight-up clobbering them, and she’s doing all of this with the requisite amount of sass we’ve come to expect from the self-professed best Hawkeye ever.
ENTERTAINMENT
E! News

Hawkeye Introduces a Major Marvel Character

Watch: Vera Farmiga Talks Transition From Horror to "Hawkeye" Hawkeye's Nov. 23 episode two introduced a new character who got fans' hearts pumping—and had viewers watching that final scene on repeat. In "Hide and Seek," Clint, aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), helps Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) cut free from the Tracksuit mafia and a real-life murder mystery.
TV SERIES

