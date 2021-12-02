Double homicide suspect in court after three-year investigation, pleads “Not Guilty”

A Hartford, Connecticut man accused of killing two people in Woodbury, Vermont three years ago appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

32-year-old Manuel Gomez is charged with aggravated murder and first degree arson. Vermont state police say he killed 29-year-old Carol Fredette and 48-year-old David Thompson on October 30, 2018 before setting them and their homes on fire. It’s believed the fires were intended to conceal the homicides.

Gomez’s hearing was held in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre. He pled not guilty to all charges. VSP says he was selling heroine to Thompson who might have owed Gomez more than $20,000.

The court is allowing him to have contact with the mother of his two children despite the state requesting that he not do so since she is considered a “material witness.” On Wednesday, it was said her vehicle was involved the night of the shooting.

“The fact that we were able to reach an arraignment today and to have Mr. Gomez return to Vermont to answer these charges, is a testament to the professionalism and commitment of the investigative team to see the case through,” said State’s Attorney Rory Thibault. “Three years should tell the story that this was a long and complex investigation.”

The court set Gomez’s release at $750,000 bail with responsible adult, which will determined at a later date.

