SANDPOINT — It’s a love story with an ending 64 years in the making. Somehow a love letter from a young soldier to his sweetheart waiting at home ended up on the floor of a Dalton, Ga., Walmart where it was found by employees. The letter, postmarked for July 30, 1954, from a military serviceman named Max Holcomb, according to a story on goodnewsnetwork.org, was sent to his sweetheart Martha Young. In the letter, Holcomb writes about how excited he is to return home in 15 days and how he plans to ask Martha’s parents for her hand in marriage.

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 14 DAYS AGO