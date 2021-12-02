Opening Reception and Live Painting with Donna Ascanio

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Heidi Schwegler's exhibit, "Benign Neglect," addresses the potential for aesthetic pleasure and conceptual content found in the discards of our everyday landscape. Surveying the ignored, the abandoned, and the ruined, the artist acknowledges that objects, whether art objects or otherwise, have been issued a conceptual death sentence the moment they enter the world. However well-made or well-intentioned, the stuff of the world is inexorably marred by this finality. At its grandest, this project seeks to create new ways of thinking about ordinary objects and their inevitable fragmentation.

